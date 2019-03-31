TOP

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

NavnTOP

RangeringNo.2039

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%

Opplagsforsyning14,400,583,004

Maksimal forsyning0

Total forsyning20,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Laveste pris0.000085025143923373,2025-07-10

Offentlig blokkjedeTOP

Sektor

Sosiale medier

