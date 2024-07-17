RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
NavnRC
RangeringNo.1991
Markedsverdi$0.00
Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.03%
Opplagsforsyning206,354,380
Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000
Total forsyning1,000,000,000
Opplagsforsyning0.2063%
Utstedelsesdato--
Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--
All-time high0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Laveste pris0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Offentlig blokkjedeLAVA
Sektor
Sosiale medier
