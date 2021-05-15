RACA

RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.

NavnRACA

RangeringNo.

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0

Opplagsforsyning--

Maksimal forsyning0

Total forsyning500,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning%

Utstedelsesdato2021-05-15 00:00:00

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high,

Laveste pris,

Offentlig blokkjedeBSC

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.

