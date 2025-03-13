OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

RangeringNo.1265

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.29%

Opplagsforsyning248,632,500

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.2486%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Laveste pris0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

