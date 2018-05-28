NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

NavnNKN

RangeringNo.915

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.36%

Opplagsforsyning792,775,460.5308439

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning792,775,460.5308439

Opplagsforsyning0.7927%

Utstedelsesdato2018-05-28 00:00:00

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt0.0024 USDT

All-time high1.48332395,2021-04-09

Laveste pris0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

Sektor

Sosiale medier

