Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

RangeringNo.23

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0017%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.15%

Opplagsforsyning34,837,091,824.01054

Maksimal forsyning100,000,000,000

Total forsyning98,037,092,444.6022

Opplagsforsyning0.3483%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Laveste pris0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

