BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

NavnBSPT

RangeringNo.5087

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%

Opplagsforsyning0

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0%

Utstedelsesdato2022-02-17 00:00:00

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt0.05 USDT

All-time high0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Laveste pris0.000029564578177158,2025-06-09

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

Sektor

Sosiale medier

