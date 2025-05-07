Ycash Cena (YEC)
Ycash (YEC) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.053118 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 865.81K USD. YEC uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Ycash Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Ycash cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +0.16%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 16.32M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus YEC uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai YEC cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Ycash uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Ycash uz USD bija $ +0.0069094353.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Ycash uz USD bija $ +0.0055100576.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Ycash uz USD bija $ -0.01148031472728211.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0069094353
|+13.01%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0055100576
|+10.37%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.01148031472728211
|-17.77%
Atklāj Ycash jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.00%
+0.16%
+8.88%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
|1 YEC uz VND
₫1,361.998638
|1 YEC uz AUD
A$0.08127054
|1 YEC uz GBP
￡0.03930732
|1 YEC uz EUR
€0.04621266
|1 YEC uz USD
$0.053118
|1 YEC uz MYR
RM0.22415796
|1 YEC uz TRY
₺2.0503548
|1 YEC uz JPY
¥7.5666591
|1 YEC uz RUB
₽4.32858582
|1 YEC uz INR
₹4.47944094
|1 YEC uz IDR
Rp870.78674592
|1 YEC uz KRW
₩73.06434018
|1 YEC uz PHP
₱2.94326838
|1 YEC uz EGP
￡E.2.6904267
|1 YEC uz BRL
R$0.3027726
|1 YEC uz CAD
C$0.07277166
|1 YEC uz BDT
৳6.4750842
|1 YEC uz NGN
₦85.39833978
|1 YEC uz UAH
₴2.2097088
|1 YEC uz VES
Bs4.674384
|1 YEC uz PKR
Rs14.97502656
|1 YEC uz KZT
₸27.50768748
|1 YEC uz THB
฿1.73377152
|1 YEC uz TWD
NT$1.59035292
|1 YEC uz AED
د.إ0.19494306
|1 YEC uz CHF
Fr0.04355676
|1 YEC uz HKD
HK$0.4116645
|1 YEC uz MAD
.د.م0.49187268
|1 YEC uz MXN
$1.04483106