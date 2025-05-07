Xbit Cena (XBT)
Xbit (XBT) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.01089987 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 9.41M USD. XBT uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Xbit Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Xbit cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -0.00%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 863.00M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus XBT uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai XBT cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Xbit uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Xbit uz USD bija $ +0.0000624998.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Xbit uz USD bija $ +0.0000072069.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Xbit uz USD bija $ +0.000004445767876498.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0000624998
|+0.57%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0000072069
|+0.07%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.000004445767876498
|+0.04%
Atklāj Xbit jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.01%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
|1 XBT uz VND
₫279.48356667
|1 XBT uz AUD
A$0.0166768011
|1 XBT uz GBP
￡0.0080659038
|1 XBT uz EUR
€0.0094828869
|1 XBT uz USD
$0.01089987
|1 XBT uz MYR
RM0.0459974514
|1 XBT uz TRY
₺0.420734982
|1 XBT uz JPY
¥1.5526864815
|1 XBT uz RUB
₽0.8882304063
|1 XBT uz INR
₹0.9191860371
|1 XBT uz IDR
Rp178.6863648528
|1 XBT uz KRW
₩14.9928801837
|1 XBT uz PHP
₱0.6039617967
|1 XBT uz EGP
￡E.0.5520784155
|1 XBT uz BRL
R$0.062129259
|1 XBT uz CAD
C$0.0149328219
|1 XBT uz BDT
৳1.328694153
|1 XBT uz NGN
₦17.5238299977
|1 XBT uz UAH
₴0.453434592
|1 XBT uz VES
Bs0.95918856
|1 XBT uz PKR
Rs3.0728913504
|1 XBT uz KZT
₸5.6446066782
|1 XBT uz THB
฿0.3557717568
|1 XBT uz TWD
NT$0.3263421078
|1 XBT uz AED
د.إ0.0400025229
|1 XBT uz CHF
Fr0.0089378934
|1 XBT uz HKD
HK$0.0844739925
|1 XBT uz MAD
.د.م0.1009327962
|1 XBT uz MXN
$0.2144004429