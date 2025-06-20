VanEck Treasury Fund Cena (VBILL)
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) aktuālā cena šodien ir 1.0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 54.15M USD. VBILL uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga VanEck Treasury Fund Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
VanEck Treasury Fund cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir 0.00%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 54.15M USD
Šodien cenas izmaiņas VanEck Treasury Fund uz USD bija $ 0.0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas VanEck Treasury Fund uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas VanEck Treasury Fund uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas VanEck Treasury Fund uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|--
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|--
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj VanEck Treasury Fund jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par VBILL tokena tokenomiku tagad!
|1 VBILL uz VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL uz AUD
A$1.54
|1 VBILL uz GBP
￡0.74
|1 VBILL uz EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL uz USD
$1
|1 VBILL uz MYR
RM4.25
|1 VBILL uz TRY
₺39.64
|1 VBILL uz JPY
¥145.51
|1 VBILL uz RUB
₽78.37
|1 VBILL uz INR
₹86.73
|1 VBILL uz IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL uz KRW
₩1,377.41
|1 VBILL uz PHP
₱57.3
|1 VBILL uz EGP
￡E.50.67
|1 VBILL uz BRL
R$5.49
|1 VBILL uz CAD
C$1.37
|1 VBILL uz BDT
৳122.18
|1 VBILL uz NGN
₦1,547.98
|1 VBILL uz UAH
₴41.71
|1 VBILL uz VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL uz PKR
Rs283.44
|1 VBILL uz KZT
₸520.02
|1 VBILL uz THB
฿32.76
|1 VBILL uz TWD
NT$29.58
|1 VBILL uz AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL uz CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL uz HKD
HK$7.85
|1 VBILL uz MAD
.د.م9.15
|1 VBILL uz MXN
$19.03