TOKERO Cena (TOKERO)
TOKERO (TOKERO) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.152718 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 10.84M USD. TOKERO uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga TOKERO Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
TOKERO cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +3.85%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 71.00M USD
Šodien cenas izmaiņas TOKERO uz USD bija $ +0.00566772.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas TOKERO uz USD bija $ -0.0317075096.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas TOKERO uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas TOKERO uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00566772
|+3.85%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0317075096
|-20.76%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|--
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj TOKERO jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.14%
+3.85%
-11.45%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
|1 TOKERO uz VND
₫4,018.77417
|1 TOKERO uz AUD
A$0.23365854
|1 TOKERO uz GBP
￡0.11148414
|1 TOKERO uz EUR
€0.13286466
|1 TOKERO uz USD
$0.152718
|1 TOKERO uz MYR
RM0.64599714
|1 TOKERO uz TRY
₺6.0018174
|1 TOKERO uz JPY
¥22.09982178
|1 TOKERO uz RUB
₽12.064722
|1 TOKERO uz INR
₹13.07724234
|1 TOKERO uz IDR
Rp2,503.57336992
|1 TOKERO uz KRW
₩206.93441718
|1 TOKERO uz PHP
₱8.50944696
|1 TOKERO uz EGP
￡E.7.58092152
|1 TOKERO uz BRL
R$0.8475849
|1 TOKERO uz CAD
C$0.20922366
|1 TOKERO uz BDT
৳18.66366678
|1 TOKERO uz NGN
₦237.87813834
|1 TOKERO uz UAH
₴6.3454329
|1 TOKERO uz VES
Bs14.966364
|1 TOKERO uz PKR
Rs43.09091088
|1 TOKERO uz KZT
₸77.7181902
|1 TOKERO uz THB
฿4.98929706
|1 TOKERO uz TWD
NT$4.5662682
|1 TOKERO uz AED
د.إ0.56047506
|1 TOKERO uz CHF
Fr0.12522876
|1 TOKERO uz HKD
HK$1.19730912
|1 TOKERO uz MAD
.د.م1.39889688
|1 TOKERO uz MXN
$2.90775072