The Loonies Cena (LOON)
The Loonies (LOON) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 326.49K USD. LOON uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga The Loonies Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
The Loonies cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -13.33%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 1.00B USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus LOON uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai LOON cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas The Loonies uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas The Loonies uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas The Loonies uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas The Loonies uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-13.33%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-45.74%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj The Loonies jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.12%
-13.33%
-12.84%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 LOON uz VND
₫--
|1 LOON uz AUD
A$--
|1 LOON uz GBP
￡--
|1 LOON uz EUR
€--
|1 LOON uz USD
$--
|1 LOON uz MYR
RM--
|1 LOON uz TRY
₺--
|1 LOON uz JPY
¥--
|1 LOON uz RUB
₽--
|1 LOON uz INR
₹--
|1 LOON uz IDR
Rp--
|1 LOON uz KRW
₩--
|1 LOON uz PHP
₱--
|1 LOON uz EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOON uz BRL
R$--
|1 LOON uz CAD
C$--
|1 LOON uz BDT
৳--
|1 LOON uz NGN
₦--
|1 LOON uz UAH
₴--
|1 LOON uz VES
Bs--
|1 LOON uz PKR
Rs--
|1 LOON uz KZT
₸--
|1 LOON uz THB
฿--
|1 LOON uz TWD
NT$--
|1 LOON uz AED
د.إ--
|1 LOON uz CHF
Fr--
|1 LOON uz HKD
HK$--
|1 LOON uz MAD
.د.م--
|1 LOON uz MXN
$--