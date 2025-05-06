Tether Cena (USDT)
Tether (USDT) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.999833 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 149.33B USD. USDT uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Tether Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Tether cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -0.00%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 149.36B USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus USDT uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai USDT cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Tether uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Tether uz USD bija $ +0.0002700548.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Tether uz USD bija $ -0.0002559572.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Tether uz USD bija $ -0.0004833039961138.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0002700548
|+0.03%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0002559572
|-0.02%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.0004833039961138
|-0.04%
Atklāj Tether jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-0.03%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
|1 USDT uz VND
₫25,636.717953
|1 USDT uz AUD
A$1.53974282
|1 USDT uz GBP
￡0.73987642
|1 USDT uz EUR
€0.87985304
|1 USDT uz USD
$0.999833
|1 USDT uz MYR
RM4.21929526
|1 USDT uz TRY
₺38.5935538
|1 USDT uz JPY
¥142.80614739
|1 USDT uz RUB
₽81.12644962
|1 USDT uz INR
₹84.27592357
|1 USDT uz IDR
Rp16,390.70229552
|1 USDT uz KRW
₩1,377.17997253
|1 USDT uz PHP
₱55.40074653
|1 USDT uz EGP
￡E.50.65153978
|1 USDT uz BRL
R$5.6990481
|1 USDT uz CAD
C$1.36977121
|1 USDT uz BDT
৳121.8796427
|1 USDT uz NGN
₦1,607.44151243
|1 USDT uz UAH
₴41.5930528
|1 USDT uz VES
Bs87.985304
|1 USDT uz PKR
Rs281.87291936
|1 USDT uz KZT
₸517.77351738
|1 USDT uz THB
฿32.65454578
|1 USDT uz TWD
NT$29.93500002
|1 USDT uz AED
د.إ3.66938711
|1 USDT uz CHF
Fr0.81986306
|1 USDT uz HKD
HK$7.74870575
|1 USDT uz MAD
.د.م9.25845358
|1 USDT uz MXN
$19.68671177