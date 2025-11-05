BiržaDEX+
Pirkt kriptovalūtuTirgiSpotFutures500XEarnPasākumi
Vairāk
Reāllaika SURREAL AI cena šodien ir 0.00005894 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika SURREAL uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati SURREAL cenas tendenci MEXC.Reāllaika SURREAL AI cena šodien ir 0.00005894 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika SURREAL uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati SURREAL cenas tendenci MEXC.

Papildinformācija par SURREAL

SURREAL Cenas informācija

Kas ir SURREAL

SURREAL Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne

SURREAL Tokenomika

SURREAL Cenas prognoze

Pelnīt

Izdale+

Ziņas

Emuārs

Mācīties

SURREAL AI logotips

SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)

Nav sarakstā

1 SURREAL uz USD reāllaika cena:

--
----
+72.90%1D
mexc
Šie tokenu dati tiek iegūti no trešajām pusēm. MEXC darbojas tikai kā informācijas apkopotājs. Skati citus MEXC tūlītējo darījumu sadaļā pieejamos tokenus!
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 09:02:53 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0.00002965
$ 0.00002965$ 0.00002965
24h zemākā
$ 0.00005948
$ 0.00005948$ 0.00005948
24h augstākā

$ 0.00002965
$ 0.00002965$ 0.00002965

$ 0.00005948
$ 0.00005948$ 0.00005948

$ 0.00041113
$ 0.00041113$ 0.00041113

$ 0.00001034
$ 0.00001034$ 0.00001034

+7.31%

+67.45%

+116.78%

+116.78%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) reāllaika cena ir $0.00005894. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā SURREAL tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0.00002965 līdz augstākajai $ 0.00005948, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. SURREAL visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.00041113, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.00001034.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā SURREAL ir mainījies par +7.31% pēdējā stundā, par +67.45% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par +116.78% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) tirgus informācija

$ 58.93K
$ 58.93K$ 58.93K

--
----

$ 58.93K
$ 58.93K$ 58.93K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Pašreizējais SURREAL AI tirgus maksimums ir $ 58.93K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. SURREAL apjoms apgrozībā ir 999.95M ar kopējo apjomu 999947317.781994. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 58.93K.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ -0.0000467432.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ 0+67.45%
30 dienas$ -0.0000467432-79.30%
60 dienas$ 0--
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir SURREAL AI (SURREAL)?

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) resurss

Oficiālā interneta vietne

SURREAL AI cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs SURREAL AI (SURREAL) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu SURREAL AI (SURREAL) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa SURREAL AI prognozes.

Apskati SURREAL AI cenas prognozi!

SURREAL uz vietējām valūtām

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) tokenomika

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par SURREAL tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Kāda ir SURREAL AI (SURREAL) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika SURREAL cena USD ir 0.00005894 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā SURREAL uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā SURREAL uz USD cena ir $ 0.00005894. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir SURREAL AI tirgus maksimums?
SURREAL tirgus maksimums ir $ 58.93K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir SURREAL apjoms apgrozībā?
SURREAL apjoms apgrozībā ir 999.95M USD.
Kāda bija SURREAL vēsturiski augstākā cena?
SURREAL sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0.00041113 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija SURREAL vēsturiski zemākā cena?
SURREAL sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0.00001034 USD.
Kāds ir SURREAL tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu SURREAL tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai SURREAL šogad kāps augstāk?
SURREAL cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati SURREAL cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 09:02:53 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) svarīgi nozares atjauninājumi

Laiks (UTC+8)VeidsInformācija
11-04 17:22:15Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

Atruna

Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

POPULĀRS

Pašlaik populārās kriptovalūtas, kas iegūst ievērojamu tirgus uzmanību

Bitcoin logotips

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,353.53
$100,353.53$100,353.53

-2.74%

Ethereum logotips

Ethereum

ETH

$3,229.88
$3,229.88$3,229.88

-7.90%

Solana logotips

Solana

SOL

$152.73
$152.73$152.73

-5.41%

USDCoin logotips

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

-0.01%

XRP logotips

XRP

XRP

$2.1670
$2.1670$2.1670

-5.04%

TOP apjoms

Kriptovalūtas ar visaugstāko tirdzniecības apjomu

Bitcoin logotips

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,353.53
$100,353.53$100,353.53

-2.74%

Ethereum logotips

Ethereum

ETH

$3,229.88
$3,229.88$3,229.88

-7.90%

Solana logotips

Solana

SOL

$152.73
$152.73$152.73

-5.41%

XRP logotips

XRP

XRP

$2.1670
$2.1670$2.1670

-5.04%

DOGE logotips

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16043
$0.16043$0.16043

-2.13%

Jaunums

Nesen iekļautās kriptovalūtas, kas ir pieejamas tirdzniecībai

BGEO logotips

BGEO

BGEO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Intuition logotips

Intuition

TRUST

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

MemeMarket logotips

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Backstage logotips

Backstage

BKS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logotips

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Lielākais pieaugums

Šodienas lielākie kriptovalūtas kāpumi

Momentum logotips

Momentum

MMT

$2.0502
$2.0502$2.0502

+1,266.80%

PlayMindProtocol logotips

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.19990
$0.19990$0.19990

+1,203.12%

Memealchemy logotips

Memealchemy

MEAL

$0.0000000000000000000000000340
$0.0000000000000000000000000340$0.0000000000000000000000000340

+392.75%

DEGENFI logotips

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.000000000188
$0.000000000188$0.000000000188

+118.60%

AEGIS logotips

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.0000693
$0.0000693$0.0000693

+69.02%