SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)
+7.31%
+67.45%
+116.78%
+116.78%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) reāllaika cena ir $0.00005894. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā SURREAL tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0.00002965 līdz augstākajai $ 0.00005948, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. SURREAL visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.00041113, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.00001034.
Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā SURREAL ir mainījies par +7.31% pēdējā stundā, par +67.45% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par +116.78% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.
Pašreizējais SURREAL AI tirgus maksimums ir $ 58.93K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. SURREAL apjoms apgrozībā ir 999.95M ar kopējo apjomu 999947317.781994. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 58.93K.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ -0.0000467432.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas SURREAL AI uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|+67.45%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0000467432
|-79.30%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|--
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
Kāda būs SURREAL AI (SURREAL) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu SURREAL AI (SURREAL) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa SURREAL AI prognozes.
Apskati SURREAL AI cenas prognozi!
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par SURREAL tokena tokenomiku tagad!
