ShredN (SHRED) tokenomika
ShredN (SHRED) informācija
What is the project about? ShredN is a protocol dedicated to perfectly solve the low liquidity problemof NFTs. Unlikeother NFT fragmentation or NFT AMM protocols, ShredN will set different liquidity solutionsfor different types of NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155). At the same time, the ShredNprotocol will distinguish different ERC-721 IDs, allowing NFTs with different attributes to achievefairvaluations based on their rarity traits.
What makes your project unique?
- Targeted Solutions The ShredN protocol covers a variety of liquidity solutions. These include: fragmentation, NFT AMM, and the creation of trading strategies for NFT traits. Through Shredn users canchoose the right solution for their individual needs.
- Multi-chain ShredN's vision is to enable all NFTs to unlock and access liquidity. To this end, ShredNwill support all public chains where NFTs exist.
- Community Co-Governance Community members can vote to manage the NFT projects that exist on ShredN, decidethedirection of ShredN, and work together to develop NFT liquidity solutions.
- Aggregation In order to make the price discovery of NFTs smoother and more liquid, ShredNwill aggregate all existing NFT liquidity solution platforms.
What can your token be used for? Community Governance: Users holding SHRED can decide the development of ShredNthrough voting and manage the NFT projects on ShredN's shelves. Fee reduction: When trading NFTs on ShredN, the platform will charge a portion of thefeeas a reward for NFT liquidity providers; users holding ShredN will be charged a lower feewhen trading. NFT liquidity providing rewards: the commission charged by the platformwill be issuedtoNFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens
ShredN (SHRED) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos ShredN (SHRED) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
ShredN (SHRED) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
ShredN (SHRED) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais SHRED tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu SHRED tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti SHRED tokenomiku, uzzini SHRED tokena reāllaika cenu!
SHRED cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas SHRED? Mūsu SHRED cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.