QudeAI Framework Cena (QUDE)
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 461.85K USD. QUDE uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga QudeAI Framework Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
QudeAI Framework cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +12.60%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 957.86M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus QUDE uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai QUDE cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas QudeAI Framework uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas QudeAI Framework uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas QudeAI Framework uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas QudeAI Framework uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|+12.60%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|+168.32%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|--
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj QudeAI Framework jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.54%
+12.60%
-24.63%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
