QASH Cena (QASH)
QASH (QASH) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.00683107 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 5.55M USD. QASH uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga QASH Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
QASH cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir --
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 813.11M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus QASH uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai QASH cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas QASH uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas QASH uz USD bija $ -0.0048040237.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas QASH uz USD bija $ -0.0043757013.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas QASH uz USD bija $ -0.005671598814662546.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|--
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0048040237
|-70.32%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0043757013
|-64.05%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.005671598814662546
|-45.36%
Atklāj QASH jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
--
--
0.00%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
|1 QASH uz VND
₫175.15546587
|1 QASH uz AUD
A$0.0105198478
|1 QASH uz GBP
￡0.0050549918
|1 QASH uz EUR
€0.0060113416
|1 QASH uz USD
$0.00683107
|1 QASH uz MYR
RM0.0288271154
|1 QASH uz TRY
₺0.263679302
|1 QASH uz JPY
¥0.9759549709
|1 QASH uz RUB
₽0.5542730198
|1 QASH uz INR
₹0.5757908903
|1 QASH uz IDR
Rp111.9847361808
|1 QASH uz KRW
₩9.4091841287
|1 QASH uz PHP
₱0.3785095887
|1 QASH uz EGP
￡E.0.3460620062
|1 QASH uz BRL
R$0.038937099
|1 QASH uz CAD
C$0.0093585659
|1 QASH uz BDT
৳0.832707433
|1 QASH uz NGN
₦10.9823795497
|1 QASH uz UAH
₴0.284172512
|1 QASH uz VES
Bs0.60113416
|1 QASH uz PKR
Rs1.9258152544
|1 QASH uz KZT
₸3.5375379102
|1 QASH uz THB
฿0.2229661248
|1 QASH uz TWD
NT$0.2045222358
|1 QASH uz AED
د.إ0.0250700269
|1 QASH uz CHF
Fr0.0056014774
|1 QASH uz HKD
HK$0.0529407925
|1 QASH uz MAD
.د.م0.0632557082
|1 QASH uz MXN
$0.1345037683