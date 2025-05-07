Polkarare Cena (PRARE)
Polkarare (PRARE) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 34.82K USD. PRARE uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Polkarare Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Polkarare cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -4.64%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 51.05M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus PRARE uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai PRARE cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Polkarare uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Polkarare uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Polkarare uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Polkarare uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-4.64%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|+4.03%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-22.55%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj Polkarare jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.12%
-4.64%
-7.26%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 PRARE uz VND
₫--
|1 PRARE uz AUD
A$--
|1 PRARE uz GBP
￡--
|1 PRARE uz EUR
€--
|1 PRARE uz USD
$--
|1 PRARE uz MYR
RM--
|1 PRARE uz TRY
₺--
|1 PRARE uz JPY
¥--
|1 PRARE uz RUB
₽--
|1 PRARE uz INR
₹--
|1 PRARE uz IDR
Rp--
|1 PRARE uz KRW
₩--
|1 PRARE uz PHP
₱--
|1 PRARE uz EGP
￡E.--
|1 PRARE uz BRL
R$--
|1 PRARE uz CAD
C$--
|1 PRARE uz BDT
৳--
|1 PRARE uz NGN
₦--
|1 PRARE uz UAH
₴--
|1 PRARE uz VES
Bs--
|1 PRARE uz PKR
Rs--
|1 PRARE uz KZT
₸--
|1 PRARE uz THB
฿--
|1 PRARE uz TWD
NT$--
|1 PRARE uz AED
د.إ--
|1 PRARE uz CHF
Fr--
|1 PRARE uz HKD
HK$--
|1 PRARE uz MAD
.د.م--
|1 PRARE uz MXN
$--