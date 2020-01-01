Pilot3 (PTAI) tokenomika
Pilot3 (PTAI) informācija
What Is Pilot3 (PTAI)?
Pilot3 (PTAI) is a next-generation, non-custodial trading hub that integrates Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI) to enhance crypto trading. It features adaptive AI agents capable of analyzing markets, simulating strategies, and autonomously executing trades across multiple blockchain networks. These agents provide real-time market insights, predictive sentiment analysis, and personalized trade recommendations, simplifying the trading process for users of all experience levels.
Key features of Pilot3 (PTAI) include:
AI-Powered Agents: Dynamic agents that learn and adapt to market conditions, optimizing trading strategies. DeFAI Integration: Combines decentralized finance tools with AI to offer transparent and efficient trading solutions. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Operates across various blockchain ecosystems, expanding trading opportunities. Real-Time Insights: Provides up-to-date market data and sentiment forecasts to inform trading decisions. Automated Portfolio Management: Allows for automated adjustments to portfolios based on AI-driven analysis.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, Pilot3 aims to turn market complexity into clarity and profitability.
What Is the $PTAI Token?
The $PTAI token is the native utility token of the Pilot3 ecosystem. It serves multiple purposes, including:
Access to Premium Features: Unlock advanced tools and functionalities within the Pilot3 platform. Governance: Participate in decision-making processes regarding the development and direction of the platform. Incentives and Rewards: Earn rewards for contributing to the ecosystem, such as providing liquidity or referring new users.
Holding $PTAI tokens empowers users to have a stake in the Pilot3 ecosystem and benefit from its growth.
Who Are the Founders of Pilot3?
Pilot3 was developed by a team of experts in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. While specific details about the founders are not provided in the available documentation, the team is committed to creating an innovative trading platform that leverages the power of AI and DeFi to serve the crypto trading community.
Where Can I Buy $PTAI Tokens?
As of now, $PTAI tokens can be acquired through: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/21392
Pilot3 (PTAI) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Pilot3 (PTAI) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Pilot3 (PTAI) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Pilot3 (PTAI) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais PTAI tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu PTAI tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti PTAI tokenomiku, uzzini PTAI tokena reāllaika cenu!
PTAI cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PTAI? Mūsu PTAI cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.