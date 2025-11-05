BiržaDEX+
Reāllaika Pentagon Pizza Watch cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika PPW uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati PPW cenas tendenci MEXC.Reāllaika Pentagon Pizza Watch cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika PPW uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati PPW cenas tendenci MEXC.

Papildinformācija par PPW

PPW Cenas informācija

Kas ir PPW

PPW Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne

PPW Tokenomika

PPW Cenas prognoze

Pentagon Pizza Watch logotips

Pentagon Pizza Watch Cena (PPW)

Nav sarakstā

1 PPW uz USD reāllaika cena:

$0.00047083
$0.00047083$0.00047083
-23.30%1D
mexc
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:38:45 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h zemākā
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h augstākā

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00229383
$ 0.00229383$ 0.00229383

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-14.64%

-23.36%

-57.66%

-57.66%

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā PPW tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. PPW visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.00229383, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā PPW ir mainījies par -14.64% pēdējā stundā, par -23.36% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -57.66% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) tirgus informācija

$ 470.83K
$ 470.83K$ 470.83K

--
----

$ 470.83K
$ 470.83K$ 470.83K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,989,352.415676
999,989,352.415676 999,989,352.415676

Pašreizējais Pentagon Pizza Watch tirgus maksimums ir $ 470.83K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. PPW apjoms apgrozībā ir 999.99M ar kopējo apjomu 999989352.415676. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 470.83K.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas Pentagon Pizza Watch uz USD bija $ -0.000143541918039475.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Pentagon Pizza Watch uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Pentagon Pizza Watch uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Pentagon Pizza Watch uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ -0.000143541918039475-23.36%
30 dienas$ 0-59.15%
60 dienas$ 0--
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)?

The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW

Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.

At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.

@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.

But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.

Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.

What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.

In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) resurss

Oficiālā interneta vietne

Pentagon Pizza Watch cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa Pentagon Pizza Watch prognozes.

Apskati Pentagon Pizza Watch cenas prognozi!

PPW uz vietējām valūtām

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) tokenomika

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par PPW tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

Kāda ir Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika PPW cena USD ir 0 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā PPW uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā PPW uz USD cena ir $ 0. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir Pentagon Pizza Watch tirgus maksimums?
PPW tirgus maksimums ir $ 470.83K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir PPW apjoms apgrozībā?
PPW apjoms apgrozībā ir 999.99M USD.
Kāda bija PPW vēsturiski augstākā cena?
PPW sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0.00229383 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija PPW vēsturiski zemākā cena?
PPW sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0 USD.
Kāds ir PPW tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu PPW tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai PPW šogad kāps augstāk?
PPW cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati PPW cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:38:45 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) svarīgi nozares atjauninājumi

Laiks (UTC+8)VeidsInformācija
11-04 17:22:15Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

Atruna

Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

