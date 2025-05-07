PengyOS Cena (POS)
PengyOS (POS) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 18.64K USD. POS uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga PengyOS Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
PengyOS cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -1.19%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 998.82M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus POS uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai POS cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas PengyOS uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas PengyOS uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas PengyOS uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas PengyOS uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-1.19%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|+20.46%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|+4.73%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj PengyOS jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
0.00%
-1.19%
-2.50%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
