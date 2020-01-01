Pengycoin (PENGY) tokenomika
Pengycoin (PENGY) informācija
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024.
This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today.
Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile!
This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
Pengycoin (PENGY) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Pengycoin (PENGY) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Pengycoin (PENGY) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Pengycoin (PENGY) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais PENGY tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu PENGY tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti PENGY tokenomiku, uzzini PENGY tokena reāllaika cenu!
PENGY cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PENGY? Mūsu PENGY cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.