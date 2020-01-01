moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) tokenomika
Our mission is simple yet powerful: "Moon that!" This phrase embodies the heart of our vibrant and loving community. We are united by a shared vision to uplift and empower everyone to achieve their fullest potential. At the core of who we are is a desire to see every individual succeed, no matter their background, goals, or challenges. Together, we are committed to building a world where positivity reigns, and dreams come true.
We firmly believe that optimism and good vibes can change lives, and we work tirelessly to spread that energy far and wide. Every interaction, message, and action is rooted in kindness and encouragement, creating a ripple effect of hope and inspiration. Through our signature phrase—"Moon that!"—we aim to remind everyone to dream big, take bold steps, and never let fear or doubt hold them back. This is more than just words; it’s a call to action, a way of life, and a mantra for success.
"Moon that!" is more than a phrase—it’s a movement. It’s about looking at every challenge as an opportunity to rise higher. It’s about refusing to settle for less than what you deserve and striving for greatness in every aspect of life. When you say "Moon that!" you’re declaring your commitment to pursuing your passions, supporting others in their journeys, and believing in the power of a united community.
Our community is a safe space for people from all walks of life to come together, share their dreams, and find the support they need to make those dreams a reality. Whether you’re reaching for personal goals, professional success, or simply looking for motivation to keep going, you’ll find it here. Together, we celebrate victories big and small, learn from setbacks, and cheer each other on every step of the way.
So let’s take this journey together, lifting each other up and spreading positivity wherever we go. Let’s embrace the power of optimism and the strength of a supportive community. Let’s dream, create, and achieve—together. And most importantly, let’s always remember to "Moon that!" Now is the time to rise above and make great things happen. Let’s join forces, share our light, and MOON THAT!
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais MOONTHAT tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu MOONTHAT tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.