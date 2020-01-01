MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomika

MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par MNet Continuum (NUUM), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
USD

MNet Continuum (NUUM) informācija

MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM

  • Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network
  • Governance token
  • Universal currency in the Core components
  • NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://mnet.io
Tehniskais dokuments:
https://metaversenw.gitbook.io/metaversenetwork/

MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 275.38K
$ 275.38K
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 132.42M
$ 132.42M
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 2.08M
$ 2.08M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0.603414
$ 0.603414
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0.00110042
$ 0.00110042
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0.00207706
$ 0.00207706

MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

MNet Continuum (NUUM) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais NUUM tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu NUUM tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti NUUM tokenomiku, uzzini NUUM tokena reāllaika cenu!

NUUM cenas prognoze

Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas NUUM? Mūsu NUUM cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.

Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?

Atruna

Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.