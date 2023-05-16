Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) tokenomika
Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) informācija
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais MONOPOLY tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu MONOPOLY tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti MONOPOLY tokenomiku, uzzini MONOPOLY tokena reāllaika cenu!
MONOPOLY cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas MONOPOLY? Mūsu MONOPOLY cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.