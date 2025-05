Kas ir Meeb Master (MEEB)?

Meeb Master is a Polygon-based real-time PvP game in which players can earn tokens through turn-based battles. Meeb Master also allows players to collect, breed and trade for NFT Meebs. Join the Meeb world and build a powerful team to battle against other players! Meebs are alien creatures brought to the Earth when a meteorite carrying Meeb eggs hit the planet. Soon, they thrived as if in their native planet. Meebs possess super power, making them useful but dangerous. As Meeb trainers, players can collect, tame and train wild Meebs, which are alien creatures, to make them more powerful. Each Meeb has a set of in-game and out-game statistics to indicate their abilities and distinguish their attribute, role and skill. The more powerful abilities a Meeb possesses, the higher chance to win a battle. Throughout the development of Meeb Master, the developer team aims to create an idle, easy-to-play NFT gaming experience to reach their objective of making an NFT game everyone can play.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

Meeb Master (MEEB) resurss Oficiālā interneta vietne