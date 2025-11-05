BiržaDEX+
Reāllaika McFlamingo Token cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika MCFL uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati MCFL cenas tendenci MEXC.

Papildinformācija par MCFL

MCFL Cenas informācija

Kas ir MCFL

MCFL Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne

MCFL Tokenomika

MCFL Cenas prognoze

McFlamingo Token logotips

McFlamingo Token Cena (MCFL)

Nav sarakstā

1 MCFL uz USD reāllaika cena:

--
----
-4.70%1D
mexc
Šie tokenu dati tiek iegūti no trešajām pusēm. MEXC darbojas tikai kā informācijas apkopotājs. Skati citus MEXC tūlītējo darījumu sadaļā pieejamos tokenus!
USD
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:22:59 (UTC+8)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h zemākā
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h augstākā

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-4.78%

-20.63%

-20.63%

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā MCFL tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. MCFL visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā MCFL ir mainījies par -- pēdējā stundā, par -4.78% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -20.63% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) tirgus informācija

$ 27.13K
$ 27.13K$ 27.13K

--
----

$ 34.64K
$ 34.64K$ 34.64K

782.97M
782.97M 782.97M

999,786,829.876798
999,786,829.876798 999,786,829.876798

Pašreizējais McFlamingo Token tirgus maksimums ir $ 27.13K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. MCFL apjoms apgrozībā ir 782.97M ar kopējo apjomu 999786829.876798. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 34.64K.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas McFlamingo Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas McFlamingo Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas McFlamingo Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas McFlamingo Token uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ 0-4.78%
30 dienas$ 0-34.90%
60 dienas$ 0-43.42%
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir McFlamingo Token (MCFL)?

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) resurss

Oficiālā interneta vietne

McFlamingo Token cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs McFlamingo Token (MCFL) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu McFlamingo Token (MCFL) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa McFlamingo Token prognozes.

Apskati McFlamingo Token cenas prognozi!

MCFL uz vietējām valūtām

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) tokenomika

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par MCFL tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Kāda ir McFlamingo Token (MCFL) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika MCFL cena USD ir 0 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā MCFL uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā MCFL uz USD cena ir $ 0. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir McFlamingo Token tirgus maksimums?
MCFL tirgus maksimums ir $ 27.13K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir MCFL apjoms apgrozībā?
MCFL apjoms apgrozībā ir 782.97M USD.
Kāda bija MCFL vēsturiski augstākā cena?
MCFL sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija MCFL vēsturiski zemākā cena?
MCFL sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0 USD.
Kāds ir MCFL tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu MCFL tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai MCFL šogad kāps augstāk?
MCFL cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati MCFL cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:22:59 (UTC+8)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) svarīgi nozares atjauninājumi

Laiks (UTC+8)VeidsInformācija
11-04 17:22:15Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

Atruna

Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

