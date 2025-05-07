MaidSafeCoin Cena (EMAID)
MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.106785 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 3.29M USD. EMAID uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga MaidSafeCoin Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
MaidSafeCoin cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +1.85%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 30.85M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus EMAID uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai EMAID cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas MaidSafeCoin uz USD bija $ +0.00194194.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas MaidSafeCoin uz USD bija $ +0.0017655191.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas MaidSafeCoin uz USD bija $ -0.0348709941.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas MaidSafeCoin uz USD bija $ -0.28357033952626467.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00194194
|+1.85%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0017655191
|+1.65%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0348709941
|-32.65%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.28357033952626467
|-72.64%
Atklāj MaidSafeCoin jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.03%
+1.85%
+6.94%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
