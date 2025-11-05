BiržaDEX+
Reāllaika Lux SideQuests cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika LSQ uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati LSQ cenas tendenci MEXC.

Papildinformācija par LSQ

LSQ Cenas informācija

Kas ir LSQ

LSQ Tehniskais dokuments

LSQ Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne

LSQ Tokenomika

LSQ Cenas prognoze

Lux SideQuests logotips

Lux SideQuests Cena (LSQ)

Nav sarakstā

1 LSQ uz USD reāllaika cena:

$0.00020468
$0.00020468$0.00020468
-10.80%1D
mexc
Šie tokenu dati tiek iegūti no trešajām pusēm. MEXC darbojas tikai kā informācijas apkopotājs.
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:19:44 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h zemākā
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h augstākā

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+4.17%

-10.85%

-50.35%

-50.35%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā LSQ tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. LSQ visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā LSQ ir mainījies par +4.17% pēdējā stundā, par -10.85% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -50.35% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) tirgus informācija

$ 204.66K
$ 204.66K$ 204.66K

--
----

$ 204.66K
$ 204.66K$ 204.66K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Pašreizējais Lux SideQuests tirgus maksimums ir $ 204.66K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. LSQ apjoms apgrozībā ir 1.00B ar kopējo apjomu 1000000000.0. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 204.66K.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas Lux SideQuests uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Lux SideQuests uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Lux SideQuests uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Lux SideQuests uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ 0-10.85%
30 dienas$ 0-61.64%
60 dienas$ 0--
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

Lux SideQuests cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs Lux SideQuests (LSQ) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu Lux SideQuests (LSQ) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa Lux SideQuests prognozes.

Apskati Lux SideQuests cenas prognozi!

LSQ uz vietējām valūtām

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) tokenomika

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par LSQ tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Kāda ir Lux SideQuests (LSQ) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika LSQ cena USD ir 0 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā LSQ uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā LSQ uz USD cena ir $ 0. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir Lux SideQuests tirgus maksimums?
LSQ tirgus maksimums ir $ 204.66K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir LSQ apjoms apgrozībā?
LSQ apjoms apgrozībā ir 1.00B USD.
Kāda bija LSQ vēsturiski augstākā cena?
LSQ sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija LSQ vēsturiski zemākā cena?
LSQ sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0 USD.
Kāds ir LSQ tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu LSQ tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai LSQ šogad kāps augstāk?
LSQ cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati LSQ cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 08:19:44 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) svarīgi nozares atjauninājumi

Laiks (UTC+8)VeidsInformācija
11-04 17:22:15Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

Atruna

Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

