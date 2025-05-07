Lunyr Cena (LUN)
Lunyr (LUN) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.00894962 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 24.21K USD. LUN uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Lunyr Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Lunyr cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -2.31%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 2.70M USD
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Lunyr uz USD bija $ -0.000211944592564436.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Lunyr uz USD bija $ -0.0005981952.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Lunyr uz USD bija $ -0.0023974770.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Lunyr uz USD bija $ -0.001283308196516859.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ -0.000211944592564436
|-2.31%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0005981952
|-6.68%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0023974770
|-26.78%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.001283308196516859
|-12.54%
Atklāj Lunyr jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.08%
-2.31%
-2.96%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
|1 LUN uz VND
₫229.47720642
|1 LUN uz AUD
A$0.0136929186
|1 LUN uz GBP
￡0.0066227188
|1 LUN uz EUR
€0.0078756656
|1 LUN uz USD
$0.00894962
|1 LUN uz MYR
RM0.0377673964
|1 LUN uz TRY
₺0.3457238206
|1 LUN uz JPY
¥1.2791691866
|1 LUN uz RUB
₽0.7293045338
|1 LUN uz INR
₹0.7583013026
|1 LUN uz IDR
Rp146.7150584928
|1 LUN uz KRW
₩12.3102918062
|1 LUN uz PHP
₱0.4958984442
|1 LUN uz EGP
￡E.0.453298253
|1 LUN uz BRL
R$0.0511023302
|1 LUN uz CAD
C$0.0122609794
|1 LUN uz BDT
৳1.090958678
|1 LUN uz NGN
₦14.3883935702
|1 LUN uz UAH
₴0.372304192
|1 LUN uz VES
Bs0.78756656
|1 LUN uz PKR
Rs2.5230768704
|1 LUN uz KZT
₸4.6346502132
|1 LUN uz THB
฿0.2922945892
|1 LUN uz TWD
NT$0.2683991038
|1 LUN uz AED
د.إ0.0328451054
|1 LUN uz CHF
Fr0.0073386884
|1 LUN uz HKD
HK$0.069359555
|1 LUN uz MAD
.د.م0.0828734812
|1 LUN uz MXN
$0.1757705368