KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par KAGE NETWORK (KAGE), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) informācija

Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution

With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.

However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://kagenetwork.io/
Tehniskais dokuments:
https://kage-network.gitbook.io/kage-network

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 1.34M
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 100.00M
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 100.00M
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 1.34M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0.070116
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0.01304746
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais KAGE tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu KAGE tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti KAGE tokenomiku, uzzini KAGE tokena reāllaika cenu!

Atruna

Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.