Isiklar Coin Cena (ISIKC)
Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.260073 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 0.00 USD. ISIKC uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Isiklar Coin Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Isiklar Coin cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +0.16%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 0.00 USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus ISIKC uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai ISIKC cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Isiklar Coin uz USD bija $ +0.00041604.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Isiklar Coin uz USD bija $ +0.0088905955.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Isiklar Coin uz USD bija $ +0.0148033031.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Isiklar Coin uz USD bija $ +0.02818300668547877.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00041604
|+0.16%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0088905955
|+3.42%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0148033031
|+5.69%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.02818300668547877
|+12.15%
Atklāj Isiklar Coin jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.03%
+0.16%
+0.11%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory. Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 ISIKC uz VND
₫6,668.531793
|1 ISIKC uz AUD
A$0.40051242
|1 ISIKC uz GBP
￡0.19245402
|1 ISIKC uz EUR
€0.22886424
|1 ISIKC uz USD
$0.260073
|1 ISIKC uz MYR
RM1.10010879
|1 ISIKC uz TRY
₺10.04922072
|1 ISIKC uz JPY
¥37.23725214
|1 ISIKC uz RUB
₽21.19334877
|1 ISIKC uz INR
₹22.01778018
|1 ISIKC uz IDR
Rp4,334.54826618
|1 ISIKC uz KRW
₩364.24784088
|1 ISIKC uz PHP
₱14.40284274
|1 ISIKC uz EGP
￡E.13.17009672
|1 ISIKC uz BRL
R$1.48501683
|1 ISIKC uz CAD
C$0.35630001
|1 ISIKC uz BDT
৳31.7028987
|1 ISIKC uz NGN
₦418.12196283
|1 ISIKC uz UAH
₴10.8190368
|1 ISIKC uz VES
Bs22.886424
|1 ISIKC uz PKR
Rs73.31978016
|1 ISIKC uz KZT
₸134.68140378
|1 ISIKC uz THB
฿8.5043871
|1 ISIKC uz TWD
NT$7.86460752
|1 ISIKC uz AED
د.إ0.95446791
|1 ISIKC uz CHF
Fr0.21325986
|1 ISIKC uz HKD
HK$2.01556575
|1 ISIKC uz MAD
.د.م2.40827598
|1 ISIKC uz MXN
$5.11303518