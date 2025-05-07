InfinityBit Token Cena (IBIT)
InfinityBit Token (IBIT) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 243.20K USD. IBIT uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga InfinityBit Token Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
InfinityBit Token cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +26.18%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 3.58B USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus IBIT uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai IBIT cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas InfinityBit Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas InfinityBit Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas InfinityBit Token uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas InfinityBit Token uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|+26.18%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|-86.80%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-80.54%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj InfinityBit Token jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
--
+26.18%
-71.36%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 IBIT uz VND
₫--
|1 IBIT uz AUD
A$--
|1 IBIT uz GBP
￡--
|1 IBIT uz EUR
€--
|1 IBIT uz USD
$--
|1 IBIT uz MYR
RM--
|1 IBIT uz TRY
₺--
|1 IBIT uz JPY
¥--
|1 IBIT uz RUB
₽--
|1 IBIT uz INR
₹--
|1 IBIT uz IDR
Rp--
|1 IBIT uz KRW
₩--
|1 IBIT uz PHP
₱--
|1 IBIT uz EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBIT uz BRL
R$--
|1 IBIT uz CAD
C$--
|1 IBIT uz BDT
৳--
|1 IBIT uz NGN
₦--
|1 IBIT uz UAH
₴--
|1 IBIT uz VES
Bs--
|1 IBIT uz PKR
Rs--
|1 IBIT uz KZT
₸--
|1 IBIT uz THB
฿--
|1 IBIT uz TWD
NT$--
|1 IBIT uz AED
د.إ--
|1 IBIT uz CHF
Fr--
|1 IBIT uz HKD
HK$--
|1 IBIT uz MAD
.د.م--
|1 IBIT uz MXN
$--