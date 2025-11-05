gooncoin Cena (GOONCOIN)
+1.38%
-26.68%
-33.92%
-33.92%
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā GOONCOIN tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. GOONCOIN visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.0017408, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.
Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā GOONCOIN ir mainījies par +1.38% pēdējā stundā, par -26.68% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -33.92% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.
Pašreizējais gooncoin tirgus maksimums ir $ 11.52K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. GOONCOIN apjoms apgrozībā ir 996.64M ar kopējo apjomu 996635539.354288. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 11.52K.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas gooncoin uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas gooncoin uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas gooncoin uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas gooncoin uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-26.68%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|-49.68%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-93.84%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year
Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”
Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.
The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.
Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.
Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.
Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.
|Laiks (UTC+8)
|Veids
|Informācija
|11-04 17:22:15
|Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
|11-04 03:53:00
|Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
|11-03 17:18:56
|Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
