Forest Knight Cena (KNIGHT)
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.01190591 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 553.46K USD. KNIGHT uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Forest Knight Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Forest Knight cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -7.48%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 46.50M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus KNIGHT uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai KNIGHT cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Forest Knight uz USD bija $ -0.00096387821120693.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Forest Knight uz USD bija $ +0.0041685924.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Forest Knight uz USD bija $ +0.0143681367.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Forest Knight uz USD bija $ +0.005738624469615075.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ -0.00096387821120693
|-7.48%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0041685924
|+35.01%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0143681367
|+120.68%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.005738624469615075
|+93.05%
Atklāj Forest Knight jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-5.74%
-7.48%
+38.17%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 KNIGHT uz VND
₫313.30402165
|1 KNIGHT uz AUD
A$0.0182160423
|1 KNIGHT uz GBP
￡0.0086913143
|1 KNIGHT uz EUR
€0.0103581417
|1 KNIGHT uz USD
$0.01190591
|1 KNIGHT uz MYR
RM0.0503619993
|1 KNIGHT uz TRY
₺0.467902263
|1 KNIGHT uz JPY
¥1.7233804725
|1 KNIGHT uz RUB
₽0.94056689
|1 KNIGHT uz INR
₹1.0195030733
|1 KNIGHT uz IDR
Rp195.1788212304
|1 KNIGHT uz KRW
₩16.1545339835
|1 KNIGHT uz PHP
₱0.6637544825
|1 KNIGHT uz EGP
￡E.0.5910093724
|1 KNIGHT uz BRL
R$0.0660778005
|1 KNIGHT uz CAD
C$0.0163110967
|1 KNIGHT uz BDT
৳1.4550212611
|1 KNIGHT uz NGN
₦18.5450025933
|1 KNIGHT uz UAH
₴0.4946905605
|1 KNIGHT uz VES
Bs1.16677918
|1 KNIGHT uz PKR
Rs3.3593715656
|1 KNIGHT uz KZT
₸6.058917599
|1 KNIGHT uz THB
฿0.3892041979
|1 KNIGHT uz TWD
NT$0.3562248272
|1 KNIGHT uz AED
د.إ0.0436946897
|1 KNIGHT uz CHF
Fr0.0097628462
|1 KNIGHT uz HKD
HK$0.0933423344
|1 KNIGHT uz MAD
.د.م0.1090581356
|1 KNIGHT uz MXN
$0.2268075855