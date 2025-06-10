Forbidden Fruit Energy Cena (FFE)
Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.0119306 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 0.00 USD. FFE uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Forbidden Fruit Energy Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir $ 112.30 USD
Forbidden Fruit Energy cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +2.48%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 0.00 USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus FFE uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai FFE cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Forbidden Fruit Energy uz USD bija $ +0.00028888.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Forbidden Fruit Energy uz USD bija $ +0.0000648630.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Forbidden Fruit Energy uz USD bija $ +0.0016526481.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Forbidden Fruit Energy uz USD bija $ +0.001357443817004414.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00028888
|+2.48%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0000648630
|+0.54%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0016526481
|+13.85%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.001357443817004414
|+12.84%
Atklāj Forbidden Fruit Energy jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.18%
+2.48%
+0.40%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The Forbidden Fruit Energy Token is the energy unit in the game. It limits the number of times a player can engage in the games available within the BountyKinds universe. $FFE is also available for purchase. Purchased $FFE tokens can be used to play without having to wait for FFE to recover.
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
