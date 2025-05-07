EquityPay Cena (EQPAY)
EquityPay (EQPAY) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.01812933 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 228.41K USD. EQPAY uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga EquityPay Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
EquityPay cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +1.11%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 12.60M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus EQPAY uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai EQPAY cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas EquityPay uz USD bija $ +0.00019926.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas EquityPay uz USD bija $ -0.0051754940.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas EquityPay uz USD bija $ -0.0084067135.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas EquityPay uz USD bija $ -0.000788251824784493.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00019926
|+1.11%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0051754940
|-28.54%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0084067135
|-46.37%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.000788251824784493
|-4.16%
Atklāj EquityPay jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+3.06%
+1.11%
-1.75%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
EquityPay is creating a self-growing community of Entrepreneurs, composed of people with the highest ethics, to be governed under the principles of divine or natural laws wherein members would transact with each other under the self-regulated or community-made by-laws woven carefully with the concepts of honesty and integrity reflected with fair treatment to all. EquityPay will be developing a platform for E-commerce similar to Amazon, wherein the members would be indulging in the sale and purchase of goods amongst themselves. Similarly, a platform like Fiverr for buying and selling services would be created followed by a platform for providing educational courses similar in line to Udemy. The websites so created could be accessed only by the community members. The payment method would prominently be EquityPay (EQPAY) coin that will be listed in the crypto exchanges and would be utilized for the private use of the members. Aside from this, the community will run the referral reward program, i.e. Dragonfly Reward Program to be developed by Dragonfly App, Development LLC for which EquityPay has allotted them 7,000,000 pre-minted EQPAY coins. In addition, several apps will be developed by Dragonfly App for the community members which will be available to the public for free to spread awareness of the brand. One of them would be ‘DragonFly wallet’, which would be a wallet for secured storage of EQPAY coins. As an added advantage, EQPAY coins could be earned in the form of a referral reward by inviting others to use this Free Wallet. The referral reward program will run for 3 years for the growth of the community that can be easily tracked through analytics, leaderboards, and related reporting sections within the app. All rewards will be credited to the “Dragonfly Wallet” itself. EQPAY coins were first mined in September 2021 and have been tested by miners from across the globe resulting in the fixation of several bugs. The coins could be mined and staked.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 EQPAY uz VND
₫464.85415053
|1 EQPAY uz AUD
A$0.0277378749
|1 EQPAY uz GBP
￡0.0134157042
|1 EQPAY uz EUR
€0.0157725171
|1 EQPAY uz USD
$0.01812933
|1 EQPAY uz MYR
RM0.0765057726
|1 EQPAY uz TRY
₺0.699792138
|1 EQPAY uz JPY
¥2.581616592
|1 EQPAY uz RUB
₽1.4773591017
|1 EQPAY uz INR
₹1.5286651056
|1 EQPAY uz IDR
Rp297.2020835952
|1 EQPAY uz KRW
₩24.9028102746
|1 EQPAY uz PHP
₱1.0045461753
|1 EQPAY uz EGP
￡E.0.9182505645
|1 EQPAY uz BRL
R$0.1035184743
|1 EQPAY uz CAD
C$0.0248371821
|1 EQPAY uz BDT
৳2.209965327
|1 EQPAY uz NGN
₦29.1467051343
|1 EQPAY uz UAH
₴0.754180128
|1 EQPAY uz VES
Bs1.59538104
|1 EQPAY uz PKR
Rs5.1110207136
|1 EQPAY uz KZT
₸9.3884548338
|1 EQPAY uz THB
฿0.5919226245
|1 EQPAY uz TWD
NT$0.5431547268
|1 EQPAY uz AED
د.إ0.0665346411
|1 EQPAY uz CHF
Fr0.0148660506
|1 EQPAY uz HKD
HK$0.1405023075
|1 EQPAY uz MAD
.د.م0.1678775958
|1 EQPAY uz MXN
$0.3562413345