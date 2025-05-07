dFund Cena (DFND)
dFund (DFND) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 67.86K USD. DFND uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga dFund Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
dFund cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +0.95%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 332.45M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus DFND uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai DFND cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas dFund uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas dFund uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas dFund uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas dFund uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|+10.32%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-16.99%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj dFund jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
-0.25%
+0.95%
-4.57%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 DFND uz VND
₫--
|1 DFND uz AUD
A$--
|1 DFND uz GBP
￡--
|1 DFND uz EUR
€--
|1 DFND uz USD
$--
|1 DFND uz MYR
RM--
|1 DFND uz TRY
₺--
|1 DFND uz JPY
¥--
|1 DFND uz RUB
₽--
|1 DFND uz INR
₹--
|1 DFND uz IDR
Rp--
|1 DFND uz KRW
₩--
|1 DFND uz PHP
₱--
|1 DFND uz EGP
￡E.--
|1 DFND uz BRL
R$--
|1 DFND uz CAD
C$--
|1 DFND uz BDT
৳--
|1 DFND uz NGN
₦--
|1 DFND uz UAH
₴--
|1 DFND uz VES
Bs--
|1 DFND uz PKR
Rs--
|1 DFND uz KZT
₸--
|1 DFND uz THB
฿--
|1 DFND uz TWD
NT$--
|1 DFND uz AED
د.إ--
|1 DFND uz CHF
Fr--
|1 DFND uz HKD
HK$--
|1 DFND uz MAD
.د.م--
|1 DFND uz MXN
$--