Dentacoin (DCN) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par Dentacoin (DCN), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
Dentacoin (DCN) informācija

Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community.

Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term.

Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy.

According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place.

Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://www.dentacoin.com/
Tehniskais dokuments:
https://dentacoin.com/white-paper/Whitepaper-en%20v.0.9.pdf

Dentacoin (DCN) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos Dentacoin (DCN) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 433.83K
$ 433.83K$ 433.83K
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 8.00T
$ 8.00T$ 8.00T
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 710.84B
$ 710.84B$ 710.84B
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 4.88M
$ 4.88M$ 4.88M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0.0059853
$ 0.0059853$ 0.0059853
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Dentacoin (DCN) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

Dentacoin (DCN) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais DCN tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu DCN tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti DCN tokenomiku, uzzini DCN tokena reāllaika cenu!

Atruna

Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.