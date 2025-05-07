decapitaltoken Cena (DCT)
decapitaltoken (DCT) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.09496 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 389.95K USD. DCT uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga decapitaltoken Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
decapitaltoken cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +14.64%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 4.11M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus DCT uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai DCT cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas decapitaltoken uz USD bija $ +0.01212338.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas decapitaltoken uz USD bija $ +0.0214671324.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas decapitaltoken uz USD bija $ +0.0112499681.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas decapitaltoken uz USD bija $ +0.00435197738932188.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.01212338
|+14.64%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0214671324
|+22.61%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0112499681
|+11.85%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.00435197738932188
|+4.80%
Atklāj decapitaltoken jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.00%
+14.64%
+25.77%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
|1 DCT uz VND
₫2,434.86936
|1 DCT uz AUD
A$0.1452888
|1 DCT uz GBP
￡0.0702704
|1 DCT uz EUR
€0.0826152
|1 DCT uz USD
$0.09496
|1 DCT uz MYR
RM0.4007312
|1 DCT uz TRY
₺3.665456
|1 DCT uz JPY
¥13.5242032
|1 DCT uz RUB
₽7.73924
|1 DCT uz INR
₹8.0070272
|1 DCT uz IDR
Rp1,556.7210624
|1 DCT uz KRW
₩130.4389552
|1 DCT uz PHP
₱5.2617336
|1 DCT uz EGP
￡E.4.8106736
|1 DCT uz BRL
R$0.541272
|1 DCT uz CAD
C$0.1300952
|1 DCT uz BDT
৳11.575624
|1 DCT uz NGN
₦152.6681416
|1 DCT uz UAH
₴3.950336
|1 DCT uz VES
Bs8.35648
|1 DCT uz PKR
Rs26.7711232
|1 DCT uz KZT
₸49.1759856
|1 DCT uz THB
฿3.0994944
|1 DCT uz TWD
NT$2.844052
|1 DCT uz AED
د.إ0.3485032
|1 DCT uz CHF
Fr0.0778672
|1 DCT uz HKD
HK$0.73594
|1 DCT uz MAD
.د.م0.8793296
|1 DCT uz MXN
$1.865964