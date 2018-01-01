Dawg World (DAWG) tokenomika
Dawg World (DAWG) informācija
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
Dawg World (DAWG) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Dawg World (DAWG) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Dawg World (DAWG) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Dawg World (DAWG) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais DAWG tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu DAWG tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti DAWG tokenomiku, uzzini DAWG tokena reāllaika cenu!
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.