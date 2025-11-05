BiržaDEX+
Reāllaika Cypher Tempre cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika CPHY uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati CPHY cenas tendenci MEXC.

1 CPHY uz USD reāllaika cena:

$0.00063748
$0.00063748$0.00063748
-5.90%1D
mexc
Šie tokenu dati tiek iegūti no trešajām pusēm. MEXC darbojas tikai kā informācijas apkopotājs. Skati citus MEXC tūlītējo darījumu sadaļā pieejamos tokenus!
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 07:40:46 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h zemākā
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h augstākā

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00222815
$ 0.00222815$ 0.00222815

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.42%

-6.30%

-26.35%

-26.35%

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā CPHY tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. CPHY visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.00222815, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā CPHY ir mainījies par -1.42% pēdējā stundā, par -6.30% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -26.35% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) tirgus informācija

$ 637.48K
$ 637.48K$ 637.48K

--
----

$ 637.48K
$ 637.48K$ 637.48K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Pašreizējais Cypher Tempre tirgus maksimums ir $ 637.48K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. CPHY apjoms apgrozībā ir 1.00B ar kopējo apjomu 1000000000.0. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 637.48K.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas Cypher Tempre uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Cypher Tempre uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Cypher Tempre uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Cypher Tempre uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ 0-6.30%
30 dienas$ 0-43.25%
60 dienas$ 0--
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir Cypher Tempre (CPHY)?

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) resurss

Oficiālā interneta vietne

Cypher Tempre cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs Cypher Tempre (CPHY) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu Cypher Tempre (CPHY) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa Cypher Tempre prognozes.

Apskati Cypher Tempre cenas prognozi!

CPHY uz vietējām valūtām

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) tokenomika

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par CPHY tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Kāda ir Cypher Tempre (CPHY) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika CPHY cena USD ir 0 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā CPHY uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā CPHY uz USD cena ir $ 0. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir Cypher Tempre tirgus maksimums?
CPHY tirgus maksimums ir $ 637.48K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir CPHY apjoms apgrozībā?
CPHY apjoms apgrozībā ir 1.00B USD.
Kāda bija CPHY vēsturiski augstākā cena?
CPHY sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0.00222815 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija CPHY vēsturiski zemākā cena?
CPHY sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0 USD.
Kāds ir CPHY tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu CPHY tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai CPHY šogad kāps augstāk?
CPHY cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati CPHY cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

