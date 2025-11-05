Centric Swap Cena (CNS)
-1.07%
-6.89%
-14.60%
-14.60%
Centric Swap (CNS) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā CNS tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. CNS visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0.01873632, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.
Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā CNS ir mainījies par -1.07% pēdējā stundā, par -6.89% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -14.60% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.
Pašreizējais Centric Swap tirgus maksimums ir $ 33.76K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. CNS apjoms apgrozībā ir 369.59B ar kopējo apjomu 369592121791.1336. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 33.76K.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Centric Swap uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Centric Swap uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Centric Swap uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Centric Swap uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-6.89%
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|-18.96%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|-58.74%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?
Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.
What Makes Centric Swap Unique?
The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.
How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?
The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
