BURN (BURN) tokenomika

BURN (BURN) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par BURN (BURN), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
USD

BURN (BURN) informācija

The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.

Let it Burn! The concept is simple...

Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding!

BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO.

How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times.

BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://burn.realshibadoge.com/
Tehniskais dokuments:
https://whitepaper.realshibadoge.com/shibadoge-labs/usdburn

BURN (BURN) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos BURN (BURN) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 1.23M
$ 1.23M$ 1.23M
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 188.12B
$ 188.12B$ 188.12B
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 188.12B
$ 188.12B$ 188.12B
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 1.23M
$ 1.23M$ 1.23M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BURN (BURN) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

BURN (BURN) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais BURN tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu BURN tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti BURN tokenomiku, uzzini BURN tokena reāllaika cenu!

BURN cenas prognoze

Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas BURN? Mūsu BURN cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.

Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?

MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.

Vairāk nekā 4,000 tirdzniecības pāru tūlītējo darījumu un Futures sadaļās
Ātrākie tokenu saraksti starp CEX
#1 likviditāte visā nozarē
Zemākā komisijas maksa ar 24/7 klientu atbalstu
100 %+ tokenu rezervju pārredzamība lietotāju līdzekļiem
Īpaši zemas prasības uzsākšanai: pērc kriptovalūtu ar tikai 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Pērc kriptovalūtu tikai par 1 USDT: Tavs vieglākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu!

Atruna

Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.