$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”
Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785
Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting
Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN
Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.
$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.
Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added
BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.
Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)
The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.
Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.
Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.
Stay tuned for more details!
Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.
2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot
2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
Lasi svarīgākos Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais BONSAICOIN tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu BONSAICOIN tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti BONSAICOIN tokenomiku, uzzini BONSAICOIN tokena reāllaika cenu!
