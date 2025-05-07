BluffCat Cena (BLUFF)
BluffCat (BLUFF) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 49.47K USD. BLUFF uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga BluffCat Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
BluffCat cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir --
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 999.98M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus BLUFF uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai BLUFF cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas BluffCat uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas BluffCat uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas BluffCat uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas BluffCat uz USD bija $ 0.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|--
|30 dienas
|$ 0
|-3.22%
|60 dienas
|$ 0
|+10.56%
|90 dienas
|$ 0
|--
Atklāj BluffCat jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
--
--
+0.55%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 BLUFF uz VND
₫--
|1 BLUFF uz AUD
A$--
|1 BLUFF uz GBP
￡--
|1 BLUFF uz EUR
€--
|1 BLUFF uz USD
$--
|1 BLUFF uz MYR
RM--
|1 BLUFF uz TRY
₺--
|1 BLUFF uz JPY
¥--
|1 BLUFF uz RUB
₽--
|1 BLUFF uz INR
₹--
|1 BLUFF uz IDR
Rp--
|1 BLUFF uz KRW
₩--
|1 BLUFF uz PHP
₱--
|1 BLUFF uz EGP
￡E.--
|1 BLUFF uz BRL
R$--
|1 BLUFF uz CAD
C$--
|1 BLUFF uz BDT
৳--
|1 BLUFF uz NGN
₦--
|1 BLUFF uz UAH
₴--
|1 BLUFF uz VES
Bs--
|1 BLUFF uz PKR
Rs--
|1 BLUFF uz KZT
₸--
|1 BLUFF uz THB
฿--
|1 BLUFF uz TWD
NT$--
|1 BLUFF uz AED
د.إ--
|1 BLUFF uz CHF
Fr--
|1 BLUFF uz HKD
HK$--
|1 BLUFF uz MAD
.د.م--
|1 BLUFF uz MXN
$--