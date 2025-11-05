BiržaDEX+
Reāllaika Based Zlurpee cena šodien ir 0 USD. Seko līdzi reāllaika ZLURPEE uz USD cenu atjauninājumiem, reāllaika grafikiem, tirgus maksimumam, 24 stundu apjomam un ne tikai. Viegli apskati ZLURPEE cenas tendenci MEXC.

Papildinformācija par ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE Cenas informācija

Kas ir ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne

ZLURPEE Tokenomika

ZLURPEE Cenas prognoze

Based Zlurpee Cena (ZLURPEE)

Nav sarakstā

1 ZLURPEE uz USD reāllaika cena:

--
----
+1.40%1D
USD
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Tiešsaistes cenu diagramma
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 07:21:46 (UTC+8)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Cenas informācija (USD)

24 stundu cenas izmaiņu diapazons:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h zemākā
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24h augstākā

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.19%

+1.42%

-31.99%

-31.99%

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) reāllaika cena ir --. Pēdējo 24 stundu laikā ZLURPEE tika tirgots robežās no zemākās $ 0 līdz augstākajai $ 0, kas norāda uz aktīvu tirgus svārstīgumu. ZLURPEE visu laiku augstākā cena ir $ 0, savukārt zemākā - $ 0.

Īstermiņa veiktspējas ziņā ZLURPEE ir mainījies par +0.19% pēdējā stundā, par +1.42% pēdējo 24 stundu laikā un par -31.99% pēdējo 7 dienu laikā. Tas sniedz tev ātru pārskatu par jaunākajām cenu tendencēm un tirgus dinamiku MEXC.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) tirgus informācija

$ 30.65K
$ 30.65K$ 30.65K

--
----

$ 30.65K
$ 30.65K$ 30.65K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

Pašreizējais Based Zlurpee tirgus maksimums ir $ 30.65K, un 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir --. ZLURPEE apjoms apgrozībā ir 420.69B ar kopējo apjomu 420690000000.0. Tā pilnībā paplašināts novērtējums (FDV) ir $ 30.65K.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) cenas vēsture USD

Šodien cenas izmaiņas Based Zlurpee uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Based Zlurpee uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Based Zlurpee uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Based Zlurpee uz USD bija $ 0.

PeriodsMainīt (USD)Mainīt (%)
Šodien$ 0+1.42%
30 dienas$ 0-46.47%
60 dienas$ 0--
90 dienas$ 0--

Kas ir Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)?

Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.

At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.

Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.

But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.

At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.

MEXC ir vadošā kriptovalūtu birža, kurai uzticas vairāk nekā 10 miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Tā ir pazīstama kā birža ar visplašāko tokenu izvēli, ātrāko tokenu iekļaušanu sarakstā un zemākajām tirdzniecības komisijas maksām tirgū. Pievienojies MEXC, lai piedzīvotu augstākā līmeņa likviditāti un konkurētspējīgākās komisijas maksas tirgū!

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) resurss

Oficiālā interneta vietne

Based Zlurpee cenas prognoze (USD)

Kāda būs Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) vērtība USD rīt, nākamajā nedēļā vai nākamajā mēnesī? Kāda varētu būt tavu Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) aktīvu vērtība 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. gadā vai pat pēc 10 vai 20 gadiem? Izmanto mūsu cenas prognozēšanas rīku, lai izpētītu gan īstermiņa, gan ilgtermiņa Based Zlurpee prognozes.

Apskati Based Zlurpee cenas prognozi!

ZLURPEE uz vietējām valūtām

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) tokenomika

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) tokenomikas izpratne var sniegt dziļāku ieskatu par šī aktīva ilgtermiņa vērtību un izaugsmes potenciālu. No tokenu sadales veida līdz pārvaldībai, tokenomika atklāj projekta galveno struktūru. Uzzini par ZLURPEE tokena tokenomiku tagad!

Cilvēki arī jautā: Citi jautājumi par Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Kāda ir Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) vērtība šodien?
Reāllaika ZLURPEE cena USD ir 0 USD, kas tiek atjaunināta reāllaikā, izmantojot jaunākos tirgus datus.
Kāda ir pašreizējā ZLURPEE uz USD cena?
Pašreizējā ZLURPEE uz USD cena ir $ 0. Izmanto MEXC konvertētāju precīzai tokenu konvertēšanai.
Kāds ir Based Zlurpee tirgus maksimums?
ZLURPEE tirgus maksimums ir $ 30.65K USD. Tirgus maksimums = pašreizējā cena × apjoms apgrozībā. Tas norāda tokena kopējo tirgus vērtību un reitingu.
Kāds ir ZLURPEE apjoms apgrozībā?
ZLURPEE apjoms apgrozībā ir 420.69B USD.
Kāda bija ZLURPEE vēsturiski augstākā cena?
ZLURPEE sasniedza vēsturiski augstāko cenu 0 USD apmērā.
Kāda bija ZLURPEE vēsturiski zemākā cena?
ZLURPEE sasniedza vēsturiski zemāko cenu 0 USD.
Kāds ir ZLURPEE tirdzniecības apjoms?
Reāllaika 24 stundu ZLURPEE tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD.
Vai ZLURPEE šogad kāps augstāk?
ZLURPEE cena šogad varētu pieaugt atkarībā no tirgus apstākļiem un projekta attīstības. Apskati ZLURPEE cenas prognozi dziļākai analīzei.
Pēdējo reizi lapa atjaunināta: 2025-11-05 07:21:46 (UTC+8)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) svarīgi nozares atjauninājumi

Laiks (UTC+8)VeidsInformācija
11-04 17:22:15Nozares ziņas
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Nozares ziņas
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Nozares ziņas
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Nozares ziņas
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Nozares ziņas
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Nozares ziņas
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

Atruna

Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.

