Aurox Cena (URUS)
Aurox (URUS) aktuālā cena šodien ir 1.029 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 498.51K USD. URUS uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Aurox Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Aurox cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir +0.47%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 484.66K USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus URUS uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai URUS cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Aurox uz USD bija $ +0.00483895.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Aurox uz USD bija $ -0.2120413995.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Aurox uz USD bija $ -0.2791194399.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Aurox uz USD bija $ -1.0354734168086516.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ +0.00483895
|+0.47%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.2120413995
|-20.60%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.2791194399
|-27.12%
|90 dienas
|$ -1.0354734168086516
|-50.15%
Atklāj Aurox jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
--
+0.47%
-15.08%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
|1 URUS uz VND
₫26,384.589
|1 URUS uz AUD
A$1.58466
|1 URUS uz GBP
￡0.76146
|1 URUS uz EUR
€0.90552
|1 URUS uz USD
$1.029
|1 URUS uz MYR
RM4.34238
|1 URUS uz TRY
₺39.72969
|1 URUS uz JPY
¥146.93091
|1 URUS uz RUB
₽83.49306
|1 URUS uz INR
₹86.72412
|1 URUS uz IDR
Rp16,868.84976
|1 URUS uz KRW
₩1,417.35489
|1 URUS uz PHP
₱57.02718
|1 URUS uz EGP
￡E.52.11885
|1 URUS uz BRL
R$5.88588
|1 URUS uz CAD
C$1.40973
|1 URUS uz BDT
৳125.4351
|1 URUS uz NGN
₦1,654.33359
|1 URUS uz UAH
₴42.8064
|1 URUS uz VES
Bs90.552
|1 URUS uz PKR
Rs290.09568
|1 URUS uz KZT
₸532.87794
|1 URUS uz THB
฿33.60714
|1 URUS uz TWD
NT$30.83913
|1 URUS uz AED
د.إ3.77643
|1 URUS uz CHF
Fr0.84378
|1 URUS uz HKD
HK$7.97475
|1 URUS uz MAD
.د.م9.52854
|1 URUS uz MXN
$20.2713