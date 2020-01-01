ApeScreener (APES) tokenomika
ApeScreener (APES) informācija
ApeScreener is the Web3 Super App to Invest Smarter, Grow Faster and Profit Easier. Powered by ApeScreener Intelligence.
How do you find good coins? How do you analyze them? What to buy, when to buy, when to sell, and how much? Every investor faces these questions. ApeScreener is the app that turns those questions into clear, confident decisions.
Track Your Portfolio with Laser Precision Our portfolio tracker gives you full visibility over your assets: real-time PnL, risk exposure, buy/sell records, performance multiplier, etc.
Discover crypto gems in a single swipe. Explore thousands of crypto projects with our Discover module. Just swipe left or right to browse project profile cards. Each card gives you the key info you need to spark your interest or skip what doesn’t fit.
Do Your Own Research, Simplified DYOR just got way simpler with our Research module. We give you all the info you need about a project in one place:
- What is the project about and its key features.
- Full token breakdown: contract safety, buy/sell taxes, tokenomics and more.
- Holders Chart gives you the precise supply distribution between different holder’s categories.
- Monitor real-time X (Twitter) activity, influencer signals, and social sentiment on a project.
Risk Management You’ll Actually Use Automate your entries and exits using DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) in and out.
- Set derisking targets (2x, 3x, or custom) to secure profits while riding upside.
- Revoke contracts and monitor wallet safety.
- Rebalance your assets based on your Investor Profile.
- and more.
Made for All Crypto Users Whether you’re just getting started in crypto or already deep into the trenches, ApeScreener gives you everything you need to invest smarter, grow faster, and profit easier.
ApeScreener - Your Genius Edge.
ApeScreener (APES) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos ApeScreener (APES) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
ApeScreener (APES) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
ApeScreener (APES) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais APES tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu APES tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti APES tokenomiku, uzzini APES tokena reāllaika cenu!
APES cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas APES? Mūsu APES cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.