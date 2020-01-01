Alman (ALMAN) tokenomika
Alman (ALMAN) informācija
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision:
Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including:
Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support.
Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token.
Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany.
Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers.
Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project.
Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token.
Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
Alman (ALMAN) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Alman (ALMAN) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Alman (ALMAN) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Alman (ALMAN) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais ALMAN tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu ALMAN tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti ALMAN tokenomiku, uzzini ALMAN tokena reāllaika cenu!
ALMAN cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas ALMAN? Mūsu ALMAN cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
